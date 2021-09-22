By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Robots will soon be rolling out across the city.
The city has partnered with Kiwibot to launch a pilot program with the Carnegie Library that will deliver food, medicine, and books.
Businesses included in the pilot program are Wilson’s Pharmacy and Taquitos.
Up to 10 bots will be deployed later this week in Bloomfield, Garfield, and Lawrenceville.
A person will control the robots remotely and they will be deployed in areas where they can safely move among traffic.