NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone in New York woke up a multimillionaire Wednesday after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot.
The winning ticket, worth an estimated $432 million, was sold at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street near 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
"Very happy for them. Especially at this time, in the pandemic time, with the problems. It's a good time for them to get this money," store owner David Khirali told CBS2.
The owner said this isn’t the first time the store sold a winning ticket. A $3 million and $1 million ticket were sold there before.
This drawing's winning numbers were: 36, 41, 45, 51, 56 and Mega Ball 13.
If the winner takes the cash option, it’s worth $315 million.