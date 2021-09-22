By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic didn’t stop people from buying booze. In fact, a record number of was sold.READ MORE: Penn State Suspends More Than 100 Students For Missing Required COVID-19 Testing
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board brought in almost $3 billion in sales during its fiscal year, which ended June 30.READ MORE: As Families Report Delays In September Child Tax Credit Payment, IRS Says It's 'Looking Into' What Happened
That total is almost 14% higher than the previous year. That resulted in a net income totaling almost $265 million.MORE NEWS: FDA Backs Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots For People 65 Years And Older, High-Risk
The boost comes after most restaurants and bars were shut down much of last year or limited as to when and what they could sell.