By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh's Columbus Day Parade is coming back this year.
Scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, organizers say over 100 bands, floats, organizations and businesses will take part. Steelers great Franco Harris will serve as the grand marshal.
It'll start near West Penn Hospital and head down Liberty Avenue through Bloomfield.
The 30-year tradition was canceled last year because of the pandemic.