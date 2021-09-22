CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Flooding, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Renaissance Hotel

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Running water filled the lower area of a popular downtown hotel.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Lays Out Closure Plan For Possible COVID-19 Outbreak

First responders along with water crews are on the scene of the Renaissance Hotel pumping water from the bottom floor.

READ MORE: One Victim In Critical Condition After Shooting On Lemington Avenue

Rushing water went in through an access ramp located on Fort Duquesne Boulevard shortly after 2:00 a.m.

We’re working to learn what caused the flooding and if any damage had been caused by the flooding.

MORE NEWS: Steelers Rookies Pack Meals At Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details