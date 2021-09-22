By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Running water filled the lower area of a popular downtown hotel.
First responders along with water crews are on the scene of the Renaissance Hotel pumping water from the bottom floor.
Rushing water went in through an access ramp located on Fort Duquesne Boulevard shortly after 2:00 a.m.
We're working to learn what caused the flooding and if any damage had been caused by the flooding.
