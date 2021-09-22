By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested a man for arson after a fuel pump at a gas station was set on fire on Monday.
According to Pittsburgh Police, they were called to a gas station in the 900 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard for a fire. Once they arrived, they found that a fuel pump that had been on fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival.
Along with the pump, a nearby car was damaged as a result of the fire.
The driver of the car, Devante Kemp, told police that he didn’t know how the fire started.
Investigators found that Kemp had started the fire with an open flame.
No one was injured as a result of the fire and Kemp was taken into custody.
He is facing charges of arson endangering persons, arson endangering property, criminal mischief, and causing or risking catastrophe.