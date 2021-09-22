PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms including tornadoes are possible today as an upper low rotates through our area.

The upper low’s outer band will move through tonight sometime between 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., giving us our chance for severe storms.

While severe weather will be possible for the late afternoon and evening hours, just light passing showers should be expected this morning.

By around 10:00 a.m., a number of communities should see mostly dry conditions with some sunshine breaking through the clouds.

The dry conditions will stick around through 3:00 p.m. with storm chances returning for the late afternoon to the evening.

From 4:00 p.m. through the evening hours we will see rain chances go up as an outer band from an upper-low moves through our area.

If you’re caught out driving during the time that the leading edge of rain rolls through expect a downpour with low visibilities, windy and possibly dangerous conditions.

Please remain weather aware throughout the day and especially after 4:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, fall begins this afternoon at 3:21.

Fall weather will be in place for the rest of the week with highs today in the mid-70s but highs in the 60s both on Thursday and Friday.

There is a rain chance on Saturday afternoon.

