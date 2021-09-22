By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The Somerset County district attorney was arrested and charged with rape, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass.

District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was arrested Wednesday following a state police investigation into an incident that occurred in Windber Borough on Saturday.

According to a press release from state police, law enforcement began an investigation into a sexual assault reported Saturday at approximately 11:00 p.m. at a residence in Windber Borough.

Upon investigation, troopers learned that Thomas entered the home of the victim without permission and remained there after being told to leave. Thomas is accused of sexually and physically assaulting the female victim inside the residence, police said in the release.

Thomas’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement, saying:

“The charges this defendant is facing for a violent attack are deeply disturbing. Mr. Thomas is entrusted by the public to uphold the law and serve as a voice for victims. I commend the bravery of the victim that has come forward — that is never an easy thing to do, especially when your abuser is a powerful elected official. Today is a reminder that no one is above the law.”