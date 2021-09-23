By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of the person who killed Karli Short, the daughter of former Penn State and NFL linebacker Brandon Short.

Brandon Short says his 26-year-old daughter was pregnant with a boy when she was shot and killed last week in McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police say Karli left her cousin’s home the night of Sept. 13. She was found the next morning dead on Furnace Alley in the back of the residence. She was shot in the head.

The $20,000 reward is made up by a family donation matched by Mon Valley business owner Richard Bazzy. PurePenn also donated $1,000 that will towards flyers and a billboard.

“We will not stop until we catch the person who did this to my daughter. I want the criminals and anyone who is keeping their secrets to know that our quest for justice will not go away until we track down her killer. By giving the police information that leads to an arrest, we promise you that you will stay anonymous,” said Brandon Short.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police’s tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.