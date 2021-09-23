By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Some Penn Hills residents are under a Boil Water Advisory after a mouse was found in the Oakmont Water Authority's distribution system.
The authority is flushing the affected system after the mouse was found in a covered reservoir at a tank site. Chlorine and bacteria samples will be taken once that's done to make sure the water is safe to drink again.
The authority says it expects the problem to be fixed by Sept. 30.
For a list of affected streets and what you should do if you’re under the advisory, click here.