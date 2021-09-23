By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s anti-hunger organizations are teaming with DoorDash to bring food boxes to seniors.READ MORE: PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Brief Saying Health Secretary Has Power To Mandate Masks In Schools
The goal is to get more people involved in the Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program.READ MORE: After Doctors Told Him He Had Months To Live, Man From Baldwin Is Ready To Accomplish His Next Goal
The state says more than 300,000 seniors are eligible for free, nutritious meal deliveries but only 35,000 people are signed up.
The partnership with DoorDash was announced at the Westmoreland County Food Bank on Thursday and Second Lady Giselle Fetterman was on hand.MORE NEWS: New Developments Involving Bethel Park McDonald's Manager Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Employee
You might qualify for the program if you’re 60 and older. Click here for more.