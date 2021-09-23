By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was arrested and is now facing assault charges after she allegedly stabbed a man in a domestic incident.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 100 block of Daisey Street for reports of a man stabbed in a domestic incident.

Once they arrived, they found a woman driving a vehicle toward Sherlock Street, and the man in the passenger was covered in blood.

As medics helped the man, the woman told them she was inside when the man came inside bleeding.

Police then investigated the residence and found a kitchen knife covered in blood.

The woman was taken into custody and will be charged with aggravated assault.

A child was also inside of the home but was not hurt.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.

