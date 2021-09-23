By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A woman from Ross Township is due in court today as she faces charges in connection to the deadly January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Jennifer Heinl is facing several charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.
According to court paperwork, security cameras captured her in restricted areas of the Capitol wearing a "Trump 20" shirt.
The FBI was able to identify her through her relationship with Kenneth Grayson, a man from Bridgeville who is also facing charges in the insurrection.
Heinl’s husband is a detective with the Shaler Police Department and works on the FBI Violent Task Force in Pittsburgh.
He had advised her not to go to the Capitol on January 6.
He has since filed for divorce.