By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GRAMMY-nominated artist SaulPaul made an appearance in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
He played on the “Maker Stage” at the CARES CommuniTEA Cafe in the Hill District.
The stage was invented in Pittsburgh and is an ultralight stage powered by solar energy.
Organizers say SaulPaul’s visit is to encourage people to join the “Be The Change” movement.
"In order to help us understand a lot of the struggles and challenges that solo innovators have when they are diverse, the dangers of travel on the road, for example, for women and minorities, it's just very important to us that we continue to understand that anybody can be the change," said Mike Yanchak.
The event was put on with the help of “Phillter” a company working to help artists and musicians get back to work with the Maker Stage.