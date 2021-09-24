By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cam Heyward wore Steelers Joe Greene’s jersey number at practice Friday in honor of the Steelers legend’s birthday.
Number 75 turns 75 Friday. In a video posted to Twitter, Heyward wished Greene a happy birthday.
“They got me wearing your jersey,” said Heyward. “I know it doesn’t mean a lot to you but it means a lot to me. You’ve always been a big mentor, a hero in the community, on the field.”
Heyward and the Steelers are getting ready for Sunday’s game at Heinz Field. They take on the Bengals at 1 p.m.
