PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The attorneys for a man accused of killing an off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officer are trying o keep pieces of evidence out of a trial.
Christian Bey is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Officer Calvin Hall.
According to a report in the Trib, five days before his arrest in 2019, Bey was pulled over in a traffic stop.
Bey spoke cordially with officers and also provided an alleged alibi for the shooting.
Now, his defense attorneys want those statements suppressed from the trial.
A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.
Bey’s trial is expected early next year.