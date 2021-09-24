By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Farmers across the Pittsburgh area are teaming up with the food bank to help families in need.
The effort will make local produce more accessible to those families.
Volunteers will gather produce donations each week from farmers’ markets then deliver them to food pantries.
On Thursday, they dropped off donations at the Allegheny Health Network Healthy Food Center.
The AHN Healthy Food Center acts as a “food pharmacy” where patients can get nutritious foods.