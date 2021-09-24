By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood's popular Holiday Lights event is coming back this year.
The holiday season kicks off on Nov. 20, and there’s a special preview night for season passholders on Nov. 19. Holiday Lights then continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Christmas Eve and nightly Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.
The park will also be open an extra hour on most nights to pack in even more holiday cheer.
The event boasts over one million lights and the tallest Christmas tree in the state.
Last year Kennywood closed early because of the pandemic, canceling the Phantom Fright Nights and Holiday Lights events.
You can learn more about this year’s festivities on Kennywood’s website.