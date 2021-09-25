By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne University President Ken Gormley will remain president for a while.
Dr. Gormley's contract has been renewed by the university for another five years.
The university's board said during his tenure, Dr. Gormley has pursued the launch of a new medical school, oversaw the rebuilding of the Cooper Fieldhouse, driven an action plan for diversity and equity, and has raised more than $162 million in donations.
The new contract will keep Dr. Gormley with the university through 2027.