By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EDINBORO (KDKA) — A student has spent nearly a week in the hospital after being stabbed in the head in downtown Edinboro.
According to GoErie.com, 20-year-old Jackson McLaughlin was stabbed on September 18.
The stabbing allegedly took place following a brief argument between McLaughlin and 26-year-old Tyler Nelson.
Nelson is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges related to the incident.
McLaughlin was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. GoErie.com reports that he remained hospitalized as of Friday.