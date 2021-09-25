By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congratulations are in order for some former KDKA talent who were honored at the 2021 Mid-Atlantic EMMY Awards.

Former anchor Stacy Smith was honored with the Board of Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Mid-Atlantic Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science.

Stacy joins the likes of Fred Rogers and another former KDKA talent, Patrice King Brown, as recipients of the award.

Stacy, in recorded comments for the ceremony, called the honor humbling.

“When I look at the list of previous honorees, it is humbling to be included in the ranks of some of the best talents in television,” Stacy said.

Also, along with Stacy Smith’s honors, Brenda Waters was honored by being inducted into the Silver Circle for more than 25 years of service in the Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

Brenda was with KDKA for more than 37 years, said there is one thing that she is most proud of.

“I’m most proud of the EMMY Award-winning segment I created called, ‘On A Positive Note,'” Brenda recalled.

Also bringing home a couple of EMMY Awards were Meghan Schiller and KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith for their stories on toxic drinking water in Aliquippa, as well as a report on which face masks were most effective in stopping the spread of germs.

KDKA’s staff and News Director Kathy Hostetter also won the EMMY for News Excellence.