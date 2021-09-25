By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new media campaign, "Press Play PA," was launched this week and is seeking to make people aware of recovery options and treatments.
The campaign, spearheaded by Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman, is being advertised on billboards, bus stops and bus boards in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties.
Kaufman said that these counties have experienced particularly high increases in overdose deaths over the last year.
A 22% increase was reported from 2019 to 2020 in Allegheny County, according to Kaufman.
"The Press Play PA campaign works to connect western Pennsylvanians experiencing substance use disorder to recovery resources," Kaufman said.
More information can be found on the Press Play PA website.