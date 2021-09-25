By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday afternoon was Pitt's homecoming game at Heinz Field and plenty of fans arrived by boat.
Meanwhile, one came by plane.
A view sent KDKA a picture of the plane going under the Fort Duquesne Bridge and our tower cam spotted the plane anchored offshore at the Great Lawn.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there is nothing illegal about a seaplane landing on the Allegheny River so long as the pilot follows flight and river laws.
They also said this is not the first time.