PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Real estate giant Howard W. Hanna, Jr. has died.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services announced his passing on social media.

Hanna founded his company in 1957.

He began the company in a single office and transformed it into what is now the largest independently owned real estate business in the country.

The company is now in its third generation of leadership.

The company says that Hanna will be remembered for his wonderful, handwritten notes, his corny jokes, and his commitment to his family and employees.

Howard W. Hanna, Jr. was 101 years old.