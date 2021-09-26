By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Real estate giant Howard W. Hanna, Jr. has died.
Howard Hanna Real Estate Services announced his passing on social media.
Hanna founded his company in 1957.
He began the company in a single office and transformed it into what is now the largest independently owned real estate business in the country.
It is with our deepest sadness that we share the news of our founder, Mr. Hanna’s passing earlier today, September 25, 2021. At 101 years old, we are fortunate that we had a century with the pillar of our family, a business leader, and a community supporter. pic.twitter.com/v38Hct0sQI
— Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (@HowardHanna) September 25, 2021
The company is now in its third generation of leadership.
The company says that Hanna will be remembered for his wonderful, handwritten notes, his corny jokes, and his commitment to his family and employees.
Howard W. Hanna, Jr. was 101 years old.