2021 Penguins Training Camp, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins announced on Sunday afternoon they have sent 10 players to either Wilkes-Barre/Scranton or their respective junior teams.

Six players are heading to the Penguins AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

  • F: Sam Houde
  • D: Chris Bigras
  • D: Chris Merisier-Ortiz
  • D: Josh Maniscalco
  • G: Alex D’Orio
  • G: Tommy Nappier

    • Four players have been reassigned to their junior teams.

  • F: Lukas Svejkovsky – Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
  • F: Josh Williams – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
  • D: Isaac Belliveau – Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)
  • D: Ryan McCleary – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

    • The Penguins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in their first preseason game at PPG Paints Arena.