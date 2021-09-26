By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins announced on Sunday afternoon they have sent 10 players to either Wilkes-Barre/Scranton or their respective junior teams.
Six players are heading to the Penguins AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Four players have been reassigned to their junior teams.
The Penguins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in their first preseason game at PPG Paints Arena.