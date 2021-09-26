By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thomas Jahanian, the son of Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian, died on Sunday at the hospital after being pulled from the Monongahela River on Saturday afternoon.

“I can confirm that yesterday afternoon, Carnegie Mellon University President and Mrs. Jahanian’s son, Thomas Jahanian, tragically passed away in a drowning accident,” A CMU spokesperson said in a provided statement. “The Jahanian family expresses immense gratitude toward the bystander who saw him in need of assistance while swimming and immediately called 9-1-1, in addition to the rescue teams on the scene and the medical professionals at the hospital. The family asks for privacy as they mourn the unexpected and tragic loss of their son.”

On Saturday afternoon, Pittsburgh River Rescue was called to a spot on the Monongahela River near the 10th Street Bridge after Thomas was reported as going under.

He was taken to the 18th Street Wharf and then transported to a local hospital.

On Sunday, it was announced he had died at the hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has not yet specified a cause of death.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details