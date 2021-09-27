CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

Dylan will bring his Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour to UPMC Events Center in Moon on Nov. 15.

The tour kicks off in Milwaukee before ending in D.C. He’ll also be in Hersey and play two shows in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.