By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.
Dylan will bring his Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour to UPMC Events Center in Moon on Nov. 15.
Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced.
The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1.
See the https://t.co/2JlPRa6O0z On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bZY4Z for dates and ticket information! pic.twitter.com/RfO0wmSYJU
— Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) September 27, 2021
The tour kicks off in Milwaukee before ending in D.C. He'll also be in Hersey and play two shows in Philadelphia.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.