By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Penn Hills.
Dispatchers say it happened on Frankstown Avenue near the intersection of East Hills Drive on Monday.
Penn Hills Police, a crime scene investigations truck and county homicide convened at a gas station.
The teen was taken to UPMC Presbyterian. There’s been no word on the victim’s condition or any possible suspects.