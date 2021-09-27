By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Sullivan said Monday.
Per Mike Sullivan, goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Filip Lindberg will split duties tonight.
#Pens HCMS announces forward Zach Aston-Reese has tested positive for Covid. He’ll enter the league protocols and obviously will not be available in the interim
Mike DeFabo says according to Sullivan, it’s the first in-season positive COVID-19 test for the team since the pandemic began. There were a few players and coaches in protocol last year with false positives or close contacts, he says.
Zach Aston-Reese IS vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a breakthrough case. The Penguins are just waiting for one player (who they are not naming due to medical privacy) to get his second shot and then they will be 100% vaccinated throughout the entire team.
DeFabo reports Aston-Reese is vaccinated, and the Pens are just waiting for one player to get his second shot before they’re 100% vaccinated.
The Pens will take the ice against the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena Monday night. It’s the first preseason game.
