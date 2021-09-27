CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Sullivan said Monday.

Mike DeFabo says according to Sullivan, it’s the first in-season positive COVID-19 test for the team since the pandemic began. There were a few players and coaches in protocol last year with false positives or close contacts, he says.

DeFabo reports Aston-Reese is vaccinated, and the Pens are just waiting for one player to get his second shot before they’re 100% vaccinated.

The Pens will take the ice against the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena Monday night. It’s the first preseason game.