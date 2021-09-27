PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The search for a missing eagle is now in its third day after Kodiak, the Steller’s Sea Eagle disappeared on Saturday, with several sightings taking place since then.

Kodiak’s handlers believe he’s still somewhere close, and they just want him to come home.

Handlers have been searching the North Side and along the rivers for Kodiak. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to instead call the aviary.

The good thing is that Kodiak isn’t hard to spot.

The nearly 4-feet long, dark brown, yellow beaked bird escaped from the National Aviary on Saturday.

Officials says the wire netting that surrounds Kodiak was compromised and believes something startled him, or he saw something in the area and left to check it out.

As Kodiak’s handlers continue to investigate how this happened, they’re also focused on bringing him back home.

They say it’s important to note that Kodiak is in excellent health, he does not eat every day, and is acclimated to different weather conditions.

“We love him very much. And we are doing everything possible to work to get him back,” said Pilar Fish, Senior Director of Zoological Advancements and Avian Medicine.

The aviary was closed on Sunday while the search for Kodiak continued. It’s unclear if the aviary will be open on Monday.

Officials say they know it may take some time to find him, but wants the community to know that Kodiak is not a threat to people or pets.