By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA (KDKA) — New details are emerging surrounding an odor reported in Beaver County near the Shell Cracker Plant.
On Thursday, people in the area reported a sweet smelling odor around the site.
On Sunday, Shell said that a third party investigator is looking into the complaints.
Early reports indicate the smell could be associated with treatments to prevent corrosion in the cooling tower.
Those treatments were completed Thursday.
Shell says it is in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.