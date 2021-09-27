By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A toddler is in critical condition at UPMC Children's Hospital after they were taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to police, they were called to Allegheny General Hospital for a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound who had arrived at the emergency department by private vehicle.
Watch as KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports:
The toddler was then taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating to learn where the toddler had been shot.
