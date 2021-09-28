CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The $5,000 scholarship was awarded by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Pittsburgh Penguins Booster Club. 
Filed Under:Jared Kolarcik-Schmitt, Local News, Mars Area High School, Penguins, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jared Kolarcik-Schmitt, a graduate from Mars Area High School, has been awarded the 2021 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

The $5,000 scholarship was awarded by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Pittsburgh Penguins Booster Club.

The scholarship was created in 1992 and is awarded annually to a Western Pennsylvania high school senior.

Kolarcik-Schmitt is a recent graduate of Mars Area High school, having played defense on the school’s hockey team.

In addition to his role on the hockey team, Kolarcik-Schmitt was a member of the National Honor Society and was the recipient of numerous academic awards.

Kolarcik-Schmitt is attending the University of Pittsburgh.