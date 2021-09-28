By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were injured after horses collided at the Meadows Racetrack.READ MORE: Several Sightings Reported In Search For National Aviary's Steller's Sea Eagle Kodiak
The North Strabane Fire Chief says first responders were called to the racetrack around 2 p.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Husband, Injured Wife Day After Wedding
He says two horses were running in a qualifier race when they collided. Two people were injured. Both were taken to the hospital, with one of them flown.
There’s been no word on their condition.MORE NEWS: Wolf Administration Announces $5M In Grants To Promote Grassroots Vaccine Outreach
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.