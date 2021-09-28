CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were injured after horses collided at the Meadows Racetrack.

The North Strabane Fire Chief says first responders were called to the racetrack around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

He says two horses were running in a qualifier race when they collided. Two people were injured. Both were taken to the hospital, with one of them flown.

There’s been no word on their condition.

