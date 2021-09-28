By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Siobhan Barnett was last seen Friday morning. Police describe her as 5-foot-7, weighing around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say she frequents the North Side. She may be wearing a black bonnet and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.