By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital for exposure after an ammonia leak in the Strip District.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says HAZMAT responded to the area of 21st and Railroad Street Tuesday afternoon.

Responders are working with building management to contain a small ammonia leak, Public Safety says.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

Roads in the area are shut down and Public Safety is asking people to stay away.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.