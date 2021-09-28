By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital for exposure after an ammonia leak in the Strip District.
READ MORE: Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Husband, Injured Wife Day After Wedding
UPDATE: Responders are working with building management to contain a small ammonia leak. One person was transported to the hospital for exposure. Roads in the area are shut down. https://t.co/tJnTO9vlRp
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 28, 2021
Pittsburgh Public Safety says HAZMAT responded to the area of 21st and Railroad Street Tuesday afternoon.READ MORE: 2 Injured After Horses Collide At Meadows Racetrack
Responders are working with building management to contain a small ammonia leak, Public Safety says.
Roads in the area are shut down and Public Safety is asking people to stay away.MORE NEWS: Wolf Administration Announces $5M In Grants To Promote Grassroots Vaccine Outreach
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.