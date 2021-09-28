By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A registered sex offender is facing sexual assault charges after police's search for a missing Westmoreland County teen.
Westmoreland County detectives say Allegheny Township Police were looking for a missing 15-year-old on Sept. 13.
Kyler T. Chute, a sex offender on Megan’s List, was found with the teen in violation of his parole. He’s now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail.
Detectives say Chute and the teen had been communicating through texts and Snapchat for about a month before they had "multiple forms of sexual type encounters."
Chute is now facing multiple counts in Westmoreland County, including aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.