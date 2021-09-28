By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after two people were hospitalized following an assault and stabbing in Shenango Township.
According to State Police, officers from the Shenango Township Police Department were dispatched to the scene along Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Police say that officers found two 38-year-old men had been assaulted and stabbed with ‘blunt objects and edged weapons.’
One of the victims was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and was last listed in critical condition. The other victim was hospitalized at UPMC Jameson in New Castle. His condition is unknown.
Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact State Police.
