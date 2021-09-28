By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Wolf administration has announced a $5 million grant program to help grassroots organizations combat vaccine hesitancy.READ MORE: Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Husband, Injured Wife Day After Wedding
The administration says grassroots efforts will build onto the ongoing statewide public health awareness campaign, PA Unites Against COVID-19.
About 68% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but the state says many communities are still experiencing disparities.READ MORE: 2 Injured After Horses Collide At Meadows Racetrack
“Millions of Pennsylvanians have stepped up and received their COVID-19 vaccine, which is great progress, but to beat this pandemic and strengthen our economic resiliency, we need to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.
“This grant program supports vaccine outreach by grassroots organizations that are trusted voices in vaccine-hesitant communities–which is key for educating all Pennsylvanians that vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to protect against COVID-19.”
Grants will be up to $100,000.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Car Crashes Into South Park Day Care Playground; Driver Charged With DUI
More information, including on how to apply, can be found here.