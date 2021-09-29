By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On the North Shore today, people can check out the Andy Warhol Museum for free and not just for a short period of time.

It will be free for the whole day during its hours of operation between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Patrons will have to get timed tickets and some slots are already sold out.

Those tickets can be reserved on the Andy Warhol Museum website at this link.

The free admission is part of “Rad-ical Days” which celebrates the attractions that Allegheny County’s extra 1% sales tax supports.

Along with the Andy Warhol Museum, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall will also have free admission between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

There will also be jazz and an open house at the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.