By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Help is on the way for people who live along Fallowfield Avenue in Beechview.READ MORE: 3 Years Later: Plans In Place To Honor The Lives Lost In Tree Of Life Shooting
The city is set to begin slope repair measures along the busy street.READ MORE: Former KDKA Reporter And Anchor Paul Martino Honored At 2021 Golden Quill Awards
It will take place from Hampshire to Broadway Avenues beginning on Monday, October 4.
The work is expected to last until April 2022.MORE NEWS: Law Enforcement Searching For Weapon That Was Inside Stolen FBI Vehicle
Traffic will be closed during that time but residents will still be able to get to their homes.