PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is National Coffee Day and in Pittsburgh, it should almost be a holiday.

The new 2021 WalletHub ranking of coffee-loving cities puts Pittsburgh at number five in the country.

That doesnâ€™t surprise Jordan Nicholas whoâ€™s family has been roasting the beans at Nicholas Coffee for more than a century.

â€œI just think it came ingrained in the culture and you know a lot of probably European immigration to here and obviously the Europeans love coffee,” he says. “I just think it was passed down through generations.â€

A National Coffee Association Survey says 60% of us prefer coffee as our beverage of choice and 85% of respondents have their first cup at home.

But we donâ€™t stop there.

Three cups are the average coffee consumption among coffee drinkers.

Nicholas says he has plenty of regulars.

â€œSome people come in multiple times a day,â€ he says.

While the pandemic cut “workplace” coffee consumption by 55%, Nicholas says there was actually a positive impact as well.

â€œThey were consuming more coffee at home than before,” he explains. “Where it was a cup of coffee before, they started going through a pound of coffee a week.â€

That has been reflected in his online sales.

The NCAâ€™s survey says about 40% of us tried new coffees during the pandemic, 33% tried replicating our favorite drink at home and 25% bought a new way to make coffee at home.

From a health standpoint Nutritionist Leslie Bonci says, â€œPeople don’t really understand what is in this cup, that may indeed confer some benefits.â€

Bonci says there are phytochemicals and plant nutrients in coffee that rival fruits and vegetables (she says donâ€™t stop eating your fruits and vegetables) and the medicinal value?

â€œMay have a role to play in decreasing the risk of stroke, decreasing the risk of heart disease, decreasing the risk of type two diabetes, decreasing the risk of liver cancer, decreasing the symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. There’s a lot of benefit to having coffee,â€ Bonci says.

But before you guzzle a full pot she says to make sure it’s the appropriate amount.

â€œThree to five, eight-ounce cups is really okay,â€ But she says to watch out for the caffeine. â€œThat guideline is also 400 milligrams a day, depending upon the size of your mug, you may do that in one, and then be done for the day.â€

Of course, so far we have only been talking about black coffee and Nicholas says, â€œObviously it is pumpkin spice season right now and it is always huge and it starts in August.â€

Pumpkin spice and other lattes have become the drink of choice these days which prompts Bonci to throw a calorie napkin on the play.

â€œYou do need to plan appropriately and if you’re starting your day with dessert in a cup, maybe you’re not necessarily having dessert with your dinner,â€ she says.

Nicholas says if you want the latte but not as many calories ask your barista to go light on the syrup. And if youâ€™re looking for something different without the calories Nicholas says flavored ice coffees are becoming more popular.