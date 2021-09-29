By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Concert-goers will now need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to see shows and performances at Star Lake.
Starting next week, Live Nation’s new safety requirements will take effect.
Officials with The Pavilion at Star Lake say they will need to see your original vaccination card or a printed copy.
They will also accept a printout of a negative test result within 72 hours of the show.
The next concert in Burgettstown will be the Jonas Brothers.
That’s one week from today.
For more information on the health and safety guidelines at The Pavilion at Star Lake, visit this link.