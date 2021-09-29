PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lot of people, especially Pittsburgh Public Schools parents, will be paying close attention on Wednesday to see who the school board chooses as the interim superintendent.

Right now, there are five candidates and all have been interviewed individually.

That list includes four assistant superintendents – Wayne Walters, Monica Lamar, Nina Sacco, and Rodney Necciai.

The fifth candidate is Principal Kevin Bivins.

The board interviewed all five with the objective to select one to be the superintendent of the district on an interim basis.

They will serve until a new school board is sworn in and the search for a permanent successor begins.

Since July 2016, Dr. Anthony Hamlet had served as superintendent but he is set to resign this Friday – October 1.

His resignation comes after an investigation found he committed ethics violations with expenses and time off for trips.

In December, the incoming school board will begin the national search for a new superintendent.

