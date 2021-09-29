BOWIE, Md. (WJZ-TV) — It was a chaotic weekend at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County after several fights broke out in the parking lot.

WJZ-TV in Baltimore spoke to a mother who said her 14-year-old daughter was caught in the middle of the chaos and violence that erupted at the amusement park Saturday night. “My daughter called me and she was screaming that she was jumped,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told WJZ. “I don’t think anyone knew anyone. I don’t think anyone cared. It’s like this is what they went there for, and if I would have known that, I would had never let my daughter go to Six Flags.”

Social media videos circulating online show Fright Fest quickly turning into fight night, forcing the park to close early. Young women were seen viciously attacking each other in the parking lot, roofs of cars tramped on and people smashing windows.

“It was scary, it was very scary,” said the mother.

The woman told WJZ there were hundreds of people outside Six Flags America when she was trying to find her daughter. Videos show officers on the scene attempting to break up the brawls, but people who were there say not much was done.

“It was terrible. They had no control over the situation,” said the mother.

Prince George’s County Police released a statement on the incident saying.

“The Prince George’s County Police Department is working to identify those who were victimized by acts of vandalism that occurred this weekend at Six Flags Amusement Park. We are reviewing video and attempting to identify tag numbers and victims as well as potential suspects. Once we identify the suspects then the States Attorney’s Office can determine potential charges.

“Prince George’s County Police Department meets regularly with Six Flags to discuss public safety and the security plan of the amusement park. The plan established is based off the previous year’s crowd history and upcoming events.”

So far, police have not made any arrests yet.

A spokesperson for Six Flags released the following statement following the early closure of the park:

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. On Saturday, after observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for any inappropriate behavior at our park. We continuously evaluate our security and safety protocols and meet regularly with local law enforcement to review and refine our practices. To avoid compromising the effectiveness of our security protocols, both seen and unseen, we do not disclose the details of our security plans.”

Prince George’s County Police and Six Flags are scheduled to meet later this week to review the park’s security plan and make recommendations.Â In the meantime, Six Flags America has changed their hours to now close at 9 p.m. for the remainder of Fright Fest with no re-entry starting at 6 p.m. and no new entry starting at 7 p.m.

“I feel like my kids should experience what I did as a kid. People went to these parks to have fun. Now, they’re going there to fight. When did this happen?” said the mother.