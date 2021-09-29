CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It happened just before noon on Route 119.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH GREENSBURG (KDKA) — At least one person is in the hospital after a crash on a busy road in South Greensburg.

(Photo Credit: Ken Murray/KDKA)

Initial reports from the scene indicate a fuel tanker truck and four other vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.