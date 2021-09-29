By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Plans are now in place to honor and commemorate those who were lost in the Tree Of Life massacre.
This year marks three years since 11 people were killed at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
According to a report from the Trib, the plan is to host a public ceremony outside at Schenley Park.
That will take place on October 27, the same date a gunman opened fire on worshippers.
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. near the grove of trees planted in the memories of the victims.