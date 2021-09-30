CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Brown is expected to play against the Patriots this weekend.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA, Fl. (KDKA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

His activation means he will play Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers originally placed Brown on the list on Sept. 22.

Brown is a newer addition to the team, have joined the Bucs last year, and formerly was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.