By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 361 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 360 are confirmed cases and one is a probable case.

The one new death occurred in September of this year, and the person was in the 65+ age group.

There have been 8,193 total hospitalizations and 120,934 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,161.

