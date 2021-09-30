By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 361 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 360 are confirmed cases and one is a probable case.
The one new death occurred in September of this year, and the person was in the 65+ age group.
There have been 8,193 total hospitalizations and 120,934 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,161.
