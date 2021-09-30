By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A city in Pennsylvania is one of the hottest destinations for the holidays, according to a travel site.READ MORE: Community Health Workers In Allegheny County Bridge Gap Between Doctors And Patients
Expedia released its holiday travel forecast this week, with popular destinations this year including beaches in Mexico and the mountains in Colorado and Utah.READ MORE: 2-Way Traffic Returning To East Carson Street
Places seeing the biggest jump in searches are St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Gainsville, Florida and Allentown, Pennsylvania.MORE NEWS: Police: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times In East Liberty
Expedia said flexibility is key when it comes to saving money on holiday travel. They say to avoid flying on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as Dec. 23 and 28 because they are often the busiest and most expensive days.